Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,058 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average volume of 433 call options.

NYSE ARNC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Arconic has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

