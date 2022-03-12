Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Alvarion shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
About Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)
Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
