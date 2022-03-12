Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Shares Down 6.6%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 21,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 4,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

Decklar Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.