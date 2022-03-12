Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

QSR stock opened at C$71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$68.17 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

