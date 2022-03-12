BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$2.75

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

