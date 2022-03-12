BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$2.75

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
