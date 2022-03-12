Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$12.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,414,350. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,719. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 133,887 shares worth $1,347,761.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

