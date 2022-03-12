Scotiabank Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPZ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.38.

TPZ stock opened at C$20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.93. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.07 and a 1 year high of C$21.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.14%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

