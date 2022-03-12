Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

