Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

