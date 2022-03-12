Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Africa Oil has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$30.70.
