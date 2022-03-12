CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Critical Survey

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV Sciences and CannaPharmaRX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.54 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.73 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million ($0.37) -0.04

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46%

Risk and Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CV Sciences and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $0.42, indicating a potential upside of 284.50%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats CV Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About CannaPharmaRX (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

