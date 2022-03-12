Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASUR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

