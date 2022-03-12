Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ASUR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.94.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
