Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Up 1.8%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUTFF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.90 ($9.67) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.