Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of STVN opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.01.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

