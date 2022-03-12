Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Reduced by Analyst

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Minerva Surgical in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

UTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.