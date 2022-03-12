Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. 101,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. Perficient has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 148.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perficient by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.