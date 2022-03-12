Brokers Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

