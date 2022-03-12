Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN opened at $2.03 on Friday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

