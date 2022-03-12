TheStreet Downgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

BSX opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

