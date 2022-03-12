Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Buys £62,930 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Dean Buckley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £62,930 ($82,455.45).

Dean Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Dean Buckley purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.50) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,487.42).

ATST stock opened at GBX 931 ($12.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 977.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.32. Alliance Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 867.84 ($11.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

About Alliance Trust (Get Rating)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

