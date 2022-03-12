Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Insider Peter R. Harris Purchases 20,000 Shares

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) insider Peter R. Harris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($44,287.21).

Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £49.90 million and a PE ratio of -337.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.06. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

