Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.