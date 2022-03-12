Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Shares of XHR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.