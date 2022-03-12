Gareth Maitland Edwards Buys 24,033 Shares of Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).

CSFS stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.97. Cornerstone FS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84).

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

