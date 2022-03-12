Gareth Maitland Edwards Buys 24,033 Shares of Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).
CSFS stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.97. Cornerstone FS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84).
