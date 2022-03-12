Insider Buying: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Purchases £24,480 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,625 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,808.62. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76).

ENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

