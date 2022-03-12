RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RadNet by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RadNet by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in RadNet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RadNet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

