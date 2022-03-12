Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

