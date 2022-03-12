Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.31. 1,986,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.11 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

