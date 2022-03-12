Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 13th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,089,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

