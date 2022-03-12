Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Increases By 100.0%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AEBZY opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

