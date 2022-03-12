Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Declines By 91.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Aberdeen International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

