Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Declines By 91.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AABVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Aberdeen International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About Aberdeen International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen International (AABVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.