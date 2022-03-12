Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 2,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 990,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $7,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $11,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

