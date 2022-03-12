Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.69. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 221 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MLNK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

