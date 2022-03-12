ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 24th

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $119.12.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.