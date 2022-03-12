Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 3.4% on Earnings Beat

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.11. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.69. Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Valhi during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

