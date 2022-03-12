Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 580. The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 778050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,723.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.