Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last 90 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,948,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
About Markforged (Get Rating)
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.