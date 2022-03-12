Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,452. Markforged has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,948,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

