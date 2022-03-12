Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.50. 640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Get Aixtron alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.