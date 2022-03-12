Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,024,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 336,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

