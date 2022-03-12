Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $971.66 million to $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 3,613,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,369. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

