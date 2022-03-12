Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,304 shares of company stock worth $3,661,833 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

