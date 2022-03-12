Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $20.40

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 35,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.
About Stora Enso Oyj (Get Rating)
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
