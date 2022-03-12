Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

About Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

