Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Silicom worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 76.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 27,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,151. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $256.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Silicom (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.