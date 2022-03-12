-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.43). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rallybio.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $40,462,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

