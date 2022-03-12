Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $92.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. 3,576,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

