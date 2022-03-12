Cardinal Capital Management Sells 898 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. 1,408,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,229. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.