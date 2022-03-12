Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Down 25%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 750,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 414,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The company has a market capitalization of £603,897.00 and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

