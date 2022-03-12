Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.40. 171,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.54 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

