Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 178,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 601,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$378.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

