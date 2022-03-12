Analyzing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 332.62%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A -68.10% -54.80% Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Synchronoss Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 20.61 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.39 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -0.89

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

